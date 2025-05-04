KZN Transport MEC Duma denounces violent protest on N2 near Chesterville

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma has condemned a violent protest on the N2 southbound on Sunday night.
Image: Supplied
KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has condemned the violent protest that disrupted traffic flow on the N2 southbound near Spaghetti Junction on Saturday night that saw tyres and debris set alight on the road and cars pelted with stones.
“We condemn the burning of tyres and other objects,” said Duma. This could lead to road damage and the formation of potholes, he said.
“We assigned our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to urgently clear the road working with eThekwini Metro Police and the South African Police Service.”
Duma acknowledged that motorists were caught off-guard by the protest and had on Saturday night urged them to use alternative routes during the clearance operation.
By late on Saturday, the road had been reopened to traffic after the protesters were dispersed. In a follow-up update, Duma confirmed that calm had been restored.
Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said RTI, SAPS and eThekwini Metro Police assisted distressed motorists.
“Law enforcement agencies have successfully cleared the freeway for motorists, and there is traffic flow.”
No injuries were reported, but authorities have warned that such protests not only endanger lives but also damage vital road infrastructure.
“We apologise to motorists for the inconvenience,” Duma said. “We remain committed to working with communities through peaceful engagements and not through acts that compromise public safety and infrastructure.”
