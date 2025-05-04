KZN Transport MEC Duma denounces violent protest on N2 near Chesterville

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma has condemned a violent protest on the N2 southbound on Sunday night.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has condemned the violent protest that disrupted traffic flow on the N2 southbound near Spaghetti Junction on Saturday night that saw tyres and debris set alight on the road and cars pelted with stones.

“We condemn the burning of tyres and other objects,” said Duma. This could lead to road damage and the formation of potholes, he said.

“We assigned our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to urgently clear the road working with eThekwini Metro Police and the South African Police Service.”