The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, effectively freezing a pension payout of about R1.5 million owed to a former senior official of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The order comes as the SIU continues probing allegations of widespread procurement irregularities within the Department of Defence (DOD) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SIU said Nangamso Tyibilika, who served as Chief Director: Budget Management and acting chairperson of the Departmental Commercial Procurement Board, is accused of playing a role in the irregular awarding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) contracts.

“The SIU investigation revealed that multiple contracts were awarded irregularly to joint suppliers in contravention of the National Treasury Regulations,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. “We found serious mismanagement of public funds, fraudulent tender awards, and unlawful financial flows benefitting individuals and entities.” According to the SIU, the PPE contracts in question were worth approximately R272.8 million, with financial losses to the State estimated at more than R28 million. The contracts, which were awarded to five different suppliers, are currently subject to a review application filed by the SIU at the Special Tribunal.

In February 2021, the SIU referred a disciplinary case against Tyibilika and other implicated officials. She was found guilty of misconduct and was dismissed from her position. “The preservation order is a critical step in consequence management and ensuring accountability. We are determined to recover losses suffered by the State due to corruption or negligence,” Kganyago said. The investigation was conducted under Presidential Proclamation No. R23 of 2020 and exposed systemic corruption within the SANDF’s procurement processes. It uncovered non-compliance with procurement regulations, deliberate misrepresentations, and collusion between suppliers and SANDF officials.