A drug bust on Queen Nandi Drive, Durban has not only removed thousands of heroin capsules from Durban’s streets but also highlighted a shift in the province’s drug trends, according to police.

On Sunday the Durban Metro Police Drug Team, working in collaboration with the Counter Narcotics Unit under KKwaZulu-Natal Crime Intelligence, intercepted an alleged drug distributor at Petroport Northbound.

The suspect, a former nightclub owner now allegedly supplying drugs across greater Durban, was caught while reportedly attempting to deliver heroin.

Police seized approximately 5,013 heroin capsules (pending final forensic count), a CZ 75 pistol with its serial number filed off, 17 live 9mm rounds, a magazine, and other drugs valued at R160,390.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said while heroin remains dangerous and profitable for syndicates, demand for the drug has been decreasing in KwaZulu-Natal due to a shift toward cheaper, more potent alternatives.

“Heroin demand has decreased in KZN due to the increased popularity of crack cocaine (rock), which is now cheaper and more potent,” Zungu said. “However, drug abuse continues to be a challenge within our communities.”

Zungu explained that market dynamics have shifted sharply. “Previously, a heroin capsule cost R10. With a drastic increase in price due to export problems from supplying countries, heroin prices have shot up to R35 a capsule,” he said.

“This has made heroin capsules more scarce making this bust all the more significant.

“Removing over 5,000 capsules from the street is not just a disruption to supply, but a statement to communities and traffickers that police are taking action,” he said.

The suspect faces charges of dealing in and possession of heroin, illegal possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police said intelligence gathered during the arrest would assist in further operations.

Zungu added: “While it is difficult to stop drug dealing completely with limited resources, we remain committed to targeting dealers head-on. Community partnerships are key to disrupting the changing drug landscape.”

