Environment Minister Dr Dion George has revealed that 103 rhinos were killed across the country in the first three months of the year. Image: File

While targeted interventions are showing progress in some areas, South Africa continues to grapple with the scourge of rhino poaching, with 103 rhinos killed across the country in the first three months of 2025. This alarming figure was revealed by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, who described the losses as “a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife.” According to statistics released by the Department, between January and March 2025, most of the 103 rhinos poached were killed within national parks managed by SANParks. KwaZulu-Natal recorded 16 cases, followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with 5, North West with 4, and Mpumalanga with 3.

However, no poaching was reported in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape or Gauteng. “The absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on this progress,” said George. “Yet, the loss of 103 rhinos in just three months underscores the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat this illegal activity.”

While poaching remains persistent, law enforcement agencies made 15 arrests linked to rhino poaching during the same period. Five cases were also finalised in court. George noted, “We are working closely with the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and SAPS to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail.” The Department said it is collaborating with the National Prosecuting Authority through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum to improve the quality of affidavits and court presentations. It is also seeking funding to support SAPS in strengthening bail applications.